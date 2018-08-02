Royals' Whit Merrifield: Out of Thursday's lineup

Merrifield is not in the lineup against the White Sox on Thursday.

Merrifield will receive a rare day off -- his first since June 24 -- while Adalberto Mondesi gets a nod at the keystone. Since that day off in June, he's hit .336/.389/.454 with nine RBI and seven stolen bases in his last 29 games. Look for Merrifield to rejoin the starting lineup in Minnesota on Friday.