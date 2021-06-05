Merrifield went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 14-5 win over the Twins.

Merrifield did all his damage in the first inning. He led off with a single and then stole his league-high 17th base of the season. He then later came up to bat again in the same inning and belted a three-run homer to cap off a nine-run inning for the Royals. He's slashing .264/.322/.396 with five home runs, 33 RBI, 37 runs scored and an 18:24 BB:K this season. His batting average is a bit lower than what fantasy managers are accustomed to and the long ball was his first since May 5 but he's blowing away the field with his 17 steals and has only been caught once.