Merrifield went 1-for-5 with a solo home run during a 3-2 win over the Tigers in the second game of Friday's doubleheader.

After going 3-for-5 in the opener, Merrifield came through with his second homer of the season in the nightcap -- both of which have come in the last three games. The 29-year-old is now slashing .271/.354/.400 on the year, and the surprising power he displayed in 2017 appears to be returning along with warmer weather.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories