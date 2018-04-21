Royals' Whit Merrifield: Pops second homer in Friday's nightcap
Merrifield went 1-for-5 with a solo home run during a 3-2 win over the Tigers in the second game of Friday's doubleheader.
After going 3-for-5 in the opener, Merrifield came through with his second homer of the season in the nightcap -- both of which have come in the last three games. The 29-year-old is now slashing .271/.354/.400 on the year, and the surprising power he displayed in 2017 appears to be returning along with warmer weather.
More News
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Hits first homer in loss•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Starting in center field•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Goes 1-for-4 in loss•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Bat remains quiet Monday•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Hot start to spring training•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Homers for 19th time•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...