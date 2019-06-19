Royals' Whit Merrifield: Pounds two home runs, knocks in six

Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs, six runs batted in and three runs scored in Tuesday's rout of the Mariners.

Merrifield led off the game with a single and came around to score on a hit by Alex Gordon. He then helped put the game out of reach with a three-run blast in the fourth inning and a sacrifice fly for a run in the sixth before capping the scoring with a two-run blast in the eighth. The multi-homer game was the second of Merrifield's career while the six RBI established a career high. He is putting together another fine season, complementing a .306/.353/.510 slash line with 10 homers, 39 RBI, 52 runs and 11 stolen bases.