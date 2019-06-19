Royals' Whit Merrifield: Pounds two home runs, knocks in six
Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs, six runs batted in and three runs scored in Tuesday's rout of the Mariners.
Merrifield led off the game with a single and came around to score on a hit by Alex Gordon. He then helped put the game out of reach with a three-run blast in the fourth inning and a sacrifice fly for a run in the sixth before capping the scoring with a two-run blast in the eighth. The multi-homer game was the second of Merrifield's career while the six RBI established a career high. He is putting together another fine season, complementing a .306/.353/.510 slash line with 10 homers, 39 RBI, 52 runs and 11 stolen bases.
More News
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Swipes 11th bag•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Multi-hit run comes to end•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Lifts three-run homer•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Carries offense in loss•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Sets table in big win•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: More outfield starts on tap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal