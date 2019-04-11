Royals' Whit Merrifield: Sets new Royals hit record

Merrifield went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Mariners.

His seventh-inning bunt single not only brought home Terrance Gore from third to tie the game at 5-5, it extended Merrifield's hitting streak to 31 games -- breaking George Brett's franchise record, set during his historic 1980 campaign. Merrifield is now slashing .340/.380/.532 through 11 games with a homer, five RBI, 11 runs and four steals.