Royals' Whit Merrifield: Slugs solo home run Sunday
Merrifield went 1-for-5 with a home run in Sunday's 8-5 victory over the Tigers.
After a quiet start to the season, Merrifield has hit three home runs over the last five games. In that time he's gathered five of his seven RBI for the year and scored four runs. Although he seems to be finding his power, Merrifield's .266 batting average has room to climb after hitting .288 in 2017.
More News
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Pops second homer in Friday's nightcap•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Hits first homer in loss•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Starting in center field•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Goes 1-for-4 in loss•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Bat remains quiet Monday•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Hot start to spring training•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...