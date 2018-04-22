Merrifield went 1-for-5 with a home run in Sunday's 8-5 victory over the Tigers.

After a quiet start to the season, Merrifield has hit three home runs over the last five games. In that time he's gathered five of his seven RBI for the year and scored four runs. Although he seems to be finding his power, Merrifield's .266 batting average has room to climb after hitting .288 in 2017.