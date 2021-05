Merrifield went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 8-3 win over the Twins.

The RBI were his first since May 16, while the multi-hit effort was his first since May 15. The recent swoon has dragged Merrifield's OPS down to .697, which would be the lowest mark of his career, but he's still been productive with four homers, 14 steals, 27 RBI and 30 runs through 49 games.