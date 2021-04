Merrifield went 2-for-5 with a run, one RBI and two stolen bases in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Tigers.

Merrifield put the Royals on the board with an RBI single in the top of the fifth inning Sunday, and his two stolen bases marked the third time that he had swiped multiple bags in a game this year. The 32-year-old is slashing .284/.322/.444 with three home runs, 14 RBI, 14 runs and eight stolen bases in 2021.