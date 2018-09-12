Royals' Whit Merrifield: Swipes two bags, scores twice

Merrifield went 2-for-4 with an RBI, two runs and two stolen bases in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

Merrifield stole second in the fifth inning and proceeded thereafter to steal third on a double-steal to give him 33 stolen bases on the year. Merrifield now ranks second in the majors in steals and his .303 batting average and 74 runs both rank within the top 10 among MLB second basemen. He also leads his team in doubles (36) and on-base percentage (.366) to round off what has been a nice productive season.