The Royals optioned Klein to Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

Kansas City will swap Klein out of its bullpen for right-hander Dan Altavilla, whose contract was selected from Omaha ahead of Monday's game against the Yankees. Klein was unlikely to be available out of the bullpen for at least a couple of days anyway after he had given up two runs on six hits and two walks over 2.2 innings between relief appearances Friday and Sunday versus the Mariners.