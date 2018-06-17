Royals' Wily Peralta: Back in big leagues

The Royals selected Peralta's contract from Triple-A Omaha ahead of Sunday's game against the Astros.

After working almost exclusively as a starter with the Brewers for parts of the past six seasons, Peralta transitioned to long-relief duty after joining the Royals on a one-year pact over the winter. The right-hander hasn't been especially effective in that capacity, supplying a 4.37 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 39 strikeouts over 35 innings with Omaha. He may just provide the Kansas City bullpen with a fresh arm in the short term before heading back to the minors.

