Peralta (0-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing one run on a hit and a walk in an inning of relief as the Royals fell 7-6 to the Twins.

After Brad Boxberger and Ian Kennedy each struggled Tuesday, Peralta was the next man up in a key spot, but he couldn't get the job done either -- with the score tied 6-6, he walked Nelson Cruz to lead off the ninth, let pinch runner Byron Buxton steal second, then gave up a game-winning single to Eddie Rosario. The back end of the Royals bullpen is a mess right now, and if none of the three veteran arms step up soon, manager Ned Yost may begin to look to younger options like Kyle Zimmer in high-leverage spots.