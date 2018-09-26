Peralta allowed two hits and a walk during a scoreless ninth inning to secure the save against the Reds on Tuesday. He did not record a strikeout.

The Reds loaded the bases against Peralta in the bottom of the ninth inning trailing 4-3, but he was able to get Joey Votto to ground out to end the game. It's rarely been easy for the 29-year-old with a 3.90 ERA and 1.55 WHIP, but he's managed to convert all 14 save opportunities for the Royals this season.