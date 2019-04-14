Peralta secured the save in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Indians by not allowing a baserunner during the ninth inning. He did not record a strikeout.

Peralta was able to grab his first save of the season -- and preserve the shutout -- by inducing three ground-ball outs to finish the game. The 29-year-old has 9.00 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 3:4 K:BB through his first six innings of the season.