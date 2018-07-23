Royals' Wily Peralta: Earns fourth save of season

Peralta worked around a walk with one strikeout in a scoreless inning to earn his fourth save of the season Sunday against the Twins.

Asked to protect a two-run lead in the ninth, Peralta walked a man with two outs but struck out the final hitter he faced to close it out. Although save chances can be hard to come by for the journeyman converted reliever, he's been scored upon in just one of his last 11 outings to lower his season ERA to 3.18.