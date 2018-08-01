Royals' Wily Peralta: Earns save with scoreless outing

Peralta struck out one and walked two in a hitless ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against the White Sox.

Peralta is now 6-for-6 in save chances this year and has allowed runs to score in only three of his 15 appearances. The 29-year-old has 14 strikeouts in 14.1 innings but that comes with a high walk total of 11 on the year. Peralta appears to be locking down the closer role in Kansas City for the time being.