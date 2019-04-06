Peralta was charged with a blown save as he allowed two runs on one hit and one walk over two-thirds of an inning during Saturday's loss to the Tigers.

Peralta entered during the seventh inning with a 4-3 lead and two runners on base and walked the bases loaded before serving up a grand slam to Christin Stewart. The 29-year-old entered the season slated for a high-leverage bullpen role but that could be slipping away as he's given up five runs across three innings, with one loss and one blown save to show for it.