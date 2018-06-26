Royals' Wily Peralta: Gets first career save

Peralta gave up one hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Monday against the Angels to earn his first career save.

This is a pretty unique and scary closer-by-committee situation, as Peralta now appears to be the slight favorite for saves going forward, even though he has thrown just 3.2 innings in the big leagues this season. He had a 4.15 ERA in 30.1 innings as a reliever at Triple-A, so it's not like he was lights out en route to his big-league promotion a little over a week ago. Brandon Maurer, Tim Hill and Kevin McCarthy could all be in the mix for saves as well, and considering Peralta had a 10.71 ERA in 21 career MLB innings as a reliever prior to this contest, it seems unlikely that he is able to hold the job over the rest of the season.