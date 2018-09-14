Peralta struck out one without allowing a baserunner in one inning of work to record his 11th save of the season Thursday against the Twins.

Peralta remained perfect in save opportunities for the season, needing just nine pitches to retire the side Thursday. He's now turned in four consecutive scoreless appearances -- spanning 3.1 innings -- and is locked in as the Royals' closer. Peralta has also generated a surprising number of whiffs, striking out 28 batters across 27.1 innings.