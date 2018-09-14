Royals' Wily Peralta: Grabs 11th save
Peralta struck out one without allowing a baserunner in one inning of work to record his 11th save of the season Thursday against the Twins.
Peralta remained perfect in save opportunities for the season, needing just nine pitches to retire the side Thursday. He's now turned in four consecutive scoreless appearances -- spanning 3.1 innings -- and is locked in as the Royals' closer. Peralta has also generated a surprising number of whiffs, striking out 28 batters across 27.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...