Royals' Wily Peralta: Grabs third save

Peralta struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his third save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Twins.

There haven't been many save chances to go around in Kansas City since Kelvin Herrera was shipped off to Washington, but Peralta has successfully converted all three of the ones he's been given. With neither Tim Hill nor Brandon Maurer proving to be reliable, Peralta could continue to emerge as the Royals' best closing option.