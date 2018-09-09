Royals' Wily Peralta: Locks down ninth save
Peralta worked a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his ninth save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Twins.
He did allow an inherited runner to score on a sac fly, but Peralta still picked up his first save since Aug. 18. The veteran right-hander had given up runs in each of his previous three appearances, and his 3.96 ERA and 25:17 K:BB in 25 innings for the Royals this season aren't exactly elite numbers, but he should remain the team's primary closing option down the stretch.
