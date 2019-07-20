The Royals designated Peralta for assignment Saturday.

Peralta entered spring training as a candidate to close for the Royals but never gained much traction on that front. The right-hander ultimately wasn't able to lock down a key setup role, either, posting a 5.80 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 5.4 K/9 in 40.1 innings before the Royals decided to cut him from the 40-man roster. If no team is willing to trade for or put in a waiver claim for Peralta, he'll either have to accept an outright assignment to the minors or request a release.

