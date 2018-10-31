Royals' Wily Peralta: Modifies contract with Kansas city
Peralta altered his contract with the Royals to make $3.25 million next season, to go along with a mutual option of $7 million for the 2020 campaign, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
Peralta reinvented himself as a reliable closer for Kansas City in the second half of the 2018 season, logging 3.67 ERA and 1.49 WHIP with 14 saves in 14 chances. His 4.77 FIP, 35:23 K:BB and career low .280 BABIP suggest that he was extremely lucky to finish the year without any blown saves, but the right-hander did just enough to warrant a reworked deal. Look for the 29-year-old to remain in a high-leverage relief role, if not the ninth-inning spot, when the upcoming season arrives.
