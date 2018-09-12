Peralta got the one-out save Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing no runs and no hits while walking two batters.

Peralta came into the ninth with two on and two out and the Royals leading 6-2 and proceeded to walk the bases loaded before issuing another walk to bring in a run. He was then able to get Yolmer Sanchez to pop out to end the game and earn his 10th save of the year. Peralta is 10-for-10 in save chances this season and sports a 3.76 ERA and a .209 batting average against with an inflated 1.44 WHIP due to the 19 walks (against 27 strikeouts) he's allowed in 26.1 innings.