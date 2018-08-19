Royals' Wily Peralta: Notches eighth save
Peralta threw a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout against the White Sox on Saturday en route to his eighth save of the season.
He has a couple three-run hiccups on his ledger this season, but Peralta has been (surprisingly) effective for Kansas City on the whole. The right-hander has been scored upon in just two of his last 12 appearances and he still hasn't been charged with a blown save since inheriting the closer job.
