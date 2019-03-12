Peralta retired two of the four batters he faced in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers in Cactus League play. He conceded a double and a base hit and struck out one in the outing.

Peralta allowed one of the runners he inherited to score and gave up an addition run on Logan Forsythe's two-out double, but he was at least able to close out the fourth inning to end his day. Manager Ned Yost remains non-committal regarding his plans at closer this season, but Peralta, who owns a 1.93 ERA and 0.86 WHIP over five spring appearances, looks like the frontrunner for saves. Peralta's top competition for the ninth-inning role, Brad Boxberger, made just his second appearance of the spring Monday after missing nearly two weeks with a leg injury.