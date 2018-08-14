Royals' Wily Peralta: Records seventh save of season
Peralta worked around a walk with one strikeout in a scoreless inning of work to earn his seventh save of the season Monday against the Blue Jays.
Staked to a two-run lead, Peralta walked the leadoff hitter to bring the tying run to the plate. He then struck out Randal Grichuk and got Kendrys Morales to ground into a double-play to end the game. It was Peralta's first save in roughly two weeks and was a nice way to bounce back after he was touched up for three runs in his previous outing. He appears set to see the save chances that do come the Royals' way, but his lackluster ratios and poor team context put a cap on his fantasy value.
