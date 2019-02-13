Manager Ned Yost would not name Peralta as Kansas City's closer ahead of spring training, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports. "The roles will define themselves over time," Yost said.

Yost mentioned Peralta as a possible late-game option, noting the right-hander "got the job done" as the team's closer in 2018, going 14-for-14 in save opportunities. The manager also suggested that he may move away from a traditional ninth-inning role in 2019, instead using the team's top relievers in more flexible high-leverage roles. The Royals recently signed Brad Boxberger, who is also a candidate to close after converting 32 saves for the Diamondbacks last season.