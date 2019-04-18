Peralta (2-1) earned the win against the White Sox on Wednesday by giving up two hits and a walk over two innings. He had one strikeout and was charged with a blown save for allowing an inherited runner to score.

Peralta entered with the bases loaded and nobody out during the eighth inning, and although he was unable to preserve the 3-2 lead, he managed to get through the inning with the game still tied. The 29-year-old has allowed six runs over nine innings and has a 4:5 K:BB, but has not given up an earned run across his last three appearances.