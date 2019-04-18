Royals' Wily Peralta: Secures second win
Peralta (2-1) earned the win against the White Sox on Wednesday by giving up two hits and a walk over two innings. He had one strikeout and was charged with a blown save for allowing an inherited runner to score.
Peralta entered with the bases loaded and nobody out during the eighth inning, and although he was unable to preserve the 3-2 lead, he managed to get through the inning with the game still tied. The 29-year-old has allowed six runs over nine innings and has a 4:5 K:BB, but has not given up an earned run across his last three appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...