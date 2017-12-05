Royals' Wily Peralta: Signs with Royals
Peralta signed a one-year contract with the Royals on Tuesday that includes a club option for 2018, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
It's been a tough couple of years for Peralta. Since being named the Opening Day starter for Milwaukee in 2016, the 28-year-old hurler has struggled to a 5.79 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 145:75 K:BB across 185 major-league innings. He was also shifted to the bullpen last season after posting a 6.08 ERA across his first eight starts, though he continued to struggle in that role, compiling a brutal 11.94 ERA across 17.1 innings before ultimately being designated for assignment. Still, he boasts a high-90s fastball, and it's possible the change of scenery could help him return to his pre-2016 form (4.02 ERA in 519.2 innings from 2012-2015), whether that be in the bullpen or as a starter.
More News
-
Wily Peralta: Becomes free agent•
-
Brewers' Wily Peralta: Outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs•
-
Brewers' Wily Peralta: Designated for assignment•
-
Brewers' Wily Peralta: Returns from DL•
-
Brewers' Wily Peralta: Will return this weekend•
-
Brewers' Wily Peralta: Begins rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...