Royals' Wily Peralta: Signs with Royals

Peralta signed a one-year contract with the Royals on Tuesday that includes a club option for 2018, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

It's been a tough couple of years for Peralta. Since being named the Opening Day starter for Milwaukee in 2016, the 28-year-old hurler has struggled to a 5.79 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 145:75 K:BB across 185 major-league innings. He was also shifted to the bullpen last season after posting a 6.08 ERA across his first eight starts, though he continued to struggle in that role, compiling a brutal 11.94 ERA across 17.1 innings before ultimately being designated for assignment. Still, he boasts a high-90s fastball, and it's possible the change of scenery could help him return to his pre-2016 form (4.02 ERA in 519.2 innings from 2012-2015), whether that be in the bullpen or as a starter.