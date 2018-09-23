Peralta allowed a run on two hits and one walk while striking out one in the ninth inning as he picked up the save Sunday against the Tigers.

Peralta entered the ballgame with a two-run lead, and he'd let a run cross the plate before striking out the final batter of the afternoon. Although it isn't always pretty, Peralta has yet to blow a save opportunity this season. The 29-year-old figures to maintain his role as the closer for the final week of the 2018 campaign.