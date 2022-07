Mills has a 3.18 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 5.2 innings since he was called up by the Royals.

Mills has kept runs off the board in five of his six appearances, and he's earned two holds. He's been slightly more effective than he was with the Mariners to begin the season. The right-hander owns a 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB across 14.1 innings between the two teams, though his 2.33 FIP suggests he's seen a little bad luck, which could lead to modest improvements in the second half of the campaign.