Mills (0-1) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out two in one inning to take the loss Sunday versus the Blue Jays.

Mills has allowed runs in only two of his seven appearances with the Royals, but both of those outings have seen him tagged for two runs. He gave up a two-run home run to Alejandro Kirk in Sunday's contest, and the Royals couldn't get the right-hander off the hook. Mills now has a 4.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB in 15.1 innings between the Royals and the Mariners this season, and he should continue to see a low-leverage role.