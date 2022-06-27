The Royals acquired Mills and minor-league right-hander William Fleming from the Mariners on Monday in exchange for first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana and cash considerations.

Mills will take Santana's spot on the 40-man roster, but he won't be added to the Royals' 26-man active roster, as top prospect Vinnie Pasquantino will instead get a call-up from Triple-A Omaha to fill the opening at first base. Though he had made eight relief appearances for Seattle, Mills has spent the majority of the season at Triple-A Tacoma. In 19.2 innings with the affiliate, the right-handed reliever submitted a 1.83 ERA and 0.99 WHIP.