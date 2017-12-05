Royals' Yefri Del Rosario: Agrees to deal with Royals
Del Rosario agreed to a $650,000 deal with the Royals, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
The 18-year-old right-hander was one of 12 prospects granted free agency as part of the Braves' discipline for circumventing the international signing guidelines. He spent the bulk of last summer in the Gulf Coast League, posting a 3.90 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB in 32.1 innings. Del Rosario figures to get his first taste of full-season ball before the end of 2018.
