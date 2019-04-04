Del Rosario is being held back in extended spring training while he rehabs a bicep flare up, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

A couple of the Royals' high-upside pitching prospects are being held back in extended spring training, but Mayo thinks Del Rosario will be ready to pitch for an affiliate before org. mate Carlos Hernandez (rib) is ready, so perhaps we see Del Rosario in April or May. He has a very high ceiling, but as with most young hurlers, improving his command will be crucial if he is to remain a starter.