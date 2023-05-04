Greinke (1-4) earned the win over Baltimore on Wednesday, pitching five scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and struck out three batters.

Greinke needed just 44 pitches to complete five frames, and it's unclear why he was pulled with such a low pitch count. Regardless, the veteran managed to pick up his first win of the campaign, becoming the first pitcher since Greg Maddux in 2003 to earn a win with 44 of fewer pitches, per Jon Weisman of Dodger Thoughts. Wednesday's performance was an impressive bounce-back for Greinke after he allowed seven runs over 3.2 frames against Minnesota in his previous start.