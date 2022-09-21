Greinke gave up four runs on 10 hits and struck out three in 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Tuesday.

The 10 hits allowed matched a season high for Greinke, though he managed to avoid issuing a walk for the first time in four starts. The veteran right-hander continues to struggle with pitching deep into games, as he's failed to complete six frames in three of his last four outings. For the season, he has a 4.21 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 70:25 K:BB through 124 innings across 24 starts. Greinke is projected for a home start versus the Mariners in his next outing.