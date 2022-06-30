Greinke (2-4) allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out three across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Rangers.

Greinke allowed multiple hitters to reach base in each of his first two innings of work. However, he settled in from there to retire 12 of the final 14 batters he faced. Greinke has made two starts since returning from the injured list June 24, combining to work 12 innings while allowing only two earned runs and posting a 7:1 K:BB. Overall, he has a 4.38 ERA across 63.2 innings for the campaign.