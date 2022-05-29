Greinke is being evaluated for a forearm/flexor injury following Sunday's start against the Twins, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Greinke struggled during Sunday's outing, as he allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three in four innings to take the loss. The right-hander said after the game that he felt "sore and tight" and also said that his stuff hasn't felt as sharp lately. Greinke will be examined by trainers to determine the severity of his injury, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to make his next start. If he's cleared to pitch, he tentatively lines up to start at home against the Astros on Saturday.