Greinke (0-3) took the loss against Arizona on Monday, pitching 3.2 innings and allowing seven runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five.

In stark contract to most of his outings this season, Greinke received plenty of run support in the contest, as Kansas City exploded out of the gate with four first-inning runs. However, the veteran gave three runs back in the bottom of the frame and ended up being charged with a season-high seven earned runs while failing to escape the fourth inning. Greinke struggled with both his control and command in the outing, doubling his season total with four walks and serving up a pair of long balls. Curiously, he also registered a season-high five strikeouts and induced 11 swinging strikes. Greinke's ERA rose from 3.48 to 4.53 as a result of the poor outing. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is scheduled to come in Minnesota this weekend.