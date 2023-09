Greinke will work in bulk relief again Saturday at Toronto, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Greinke entered after opener Taylor Clarke last weekend against the Red Sox and is set up to take the mound behind James McArthur on Saturday versus the Blue Jays. The veteran right-hander carries a 5.34 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 80:18 K:BB in 123 innings this season with Kansas City.