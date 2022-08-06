Greinke (3-7) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 4.2 innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Red Sox.

Greinke threw 95 pitches (57 strikes) in another short outing. He's failed to complete more than five frames in each of his last six starts. Of the seven hits he allowed Friday, four were doubles, though he was able to keep the ball in the yard. Greinke's had his struggles this year, posting a 4.58 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 52:20 K:BB through 92.1 innings across 18 starts. That WHIP would be his worst since 2007, while the ERA is his worst since 2005. The right-hander is projected for a home start versus the White Sox next week.