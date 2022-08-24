The Royals list Greinke (forearm) as their scheduled starter for Saturday's home game versus the Padres.
Greinke's inclusion on the weekend pitching schedule would seem to imply that the forearm cramping he experienced in his most recent outing Sunday against the Rays is a non-issue coming out of his between-starts throwing session. The right-hander sports a 2.64 ERA in 31 innings over his six starts since the All-Star break, but he has just one win to show for it to go along with an underwhelming 16.2 percent strikeout rate.
