Greinke was lifted from Tuesday's start versus Atlanta in the sixth inning due to right shoulder discomfort, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Greinke called for the trainer with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning and eventually walked off the field and into the clubhouse. Royals manager Matt Quatraro referred to the soreness as "very mild," so it doesn't sound like the pitcher will be out too long. Greinke was charged with six runs and struck out three over 5.1 frames before exiting.