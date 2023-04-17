Greinke allowed four runs on four hits while striking out six with one walk Tuesday against the Royals, but he didn't factor into the decision.

Greinke pitched six efficient innings and held the potent Atlanta offense to only four hits; however, he was tagged for three runs in the third inning and didn't factor into the decision. Despite having a solid 4.03 ERA and 17:4 K:BB over 22.1 innings pitched, the 39-year-old veteran is still winless with an 0-3 record in 2023. With the Royals ranking at the bottom of the league in offensive efficiency, it may be difficult for their starting rotation to earn wins regularly. Still, Greinke will aim to achieve his first win in his next start, scheduled tentatively for the upcoming series with the Angels.