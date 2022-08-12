Greinke (4-7) allowed nine hits and no walks while striking out five across 6.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the White Sox.

Greinke didn't allow any free passes or extra-base hits, which allowed him to hold his opponent scoreless for the third time in his last six starts. He's maintained a 3.00 ERA with a 23:7 K:BB in that span. For the season, Greinke has a 4.29 ERA in 98.2 frames.