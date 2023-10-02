Greinke (2-15) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over five innings in a 5-2 victory over the Yankees. He struck out two.

Greinke earned his first win since May 3, in a season with his fewest total wins since 2006. The only damage of his outing happened in the sixth inning when Taylor Clarke took over for Greinke and allowed an inherited runner to score. The right-hander had one of the poorer seasons of his storied career, pitching to a 5.06 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 97 strikeouts across 142.1 innings. Foremost for the 39-year-old at this point in his career is continuing to log innings as he makes his case for the Hall of Fame.