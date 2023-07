Greinke was removed from Tuesday's start versus the the Twins in the sixth inning with an undisclosed injury, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. He was charged with six runs and struck out three before exiting.

Greinke was examined for a leg issue earlier in the game but remained in. It's not clear at this point whether the leg is what ultimately forced him from the start or something else. The Royals should offer more clarity on the right-hander shortly.