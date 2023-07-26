Greinke (1-11) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on four hits and zero walks over five innings against Cleveland. He struck out one.

After throwing 62 pitches in his first start since returning from a brief IL stint, Greinke got up to 71 pitches Tuesday. However, he added another tally in the loss column, allowing four runs including a pair of homers to nine-hitter Bo Naylor. Greinke now has 11 losses on the season, the second-most in baseball. Over his last five appearances (25 innings), he holds a 7.56 ERA, a 2.2 HR/9 and an 8:5 K:BB.